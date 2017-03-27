Couches set ablaze as students celebrate Gonzaga win - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST
Firefighters work to extinguish a couch after Zag fans lit it on fire after the win against South Carolina on Saturday. Shortly after Gonzaga's history 77-73 win over South Carolina on Saturday, some rowdy fans set two couches ablaze in the alley north of the 800 block of East Sinto Avenue.
