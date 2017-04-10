Convicted felon arrested for possessi...

Convicted felon arrested for possessing firearms

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Spokane Police Targeted Crimes Unit arrested a man after seizing 36 firearms and 30,000 rounds of ammunition from a house in Northwest Spokane. 62-year-old Robert Wayne Cramtton was arrested after police executed a search warrant at 1510 Cora in North Spokane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 4 hr Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr 11 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 36
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC