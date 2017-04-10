Conservation Futures program buys land, Spokane River shoreline from...
The purchase of land on Fort George Wright Drive, including 4,500 feet of Spokane River frontage, from the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary is complete. The city of Spokane will manage the land, which was purchased with $2.65 million from the Spokane County Conservation Futures Program.
