Competing visions of Monroe Street ca...

Competing visions of Monroe Street cause 'road diet' division to linger - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Two glimpses of the future are grappling along the claustrophobic North Monroe Street, the choice of thousands of motorists commuting into the heart of downtown each day. One sees the cars speeding in narrow lanes right outside storefronts and pedestrians meandering outside of few and poorly lit crosswalks transformed into the neighborhood feel of Spokane's Hillyard and Perry districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 5 hr Redefined 24
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 36
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC