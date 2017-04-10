Competing visions of Monroe Street cause 'road diet' division to linger - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST
Two glimpses of the future are grappling along the claustrophobic North Monroe Street, the choice of thousands of motorists commuting into the heart of downtown each day. One sees the cars speeding in narrow lanes right outside storefronts and pedestrians meandering outside of few and poorly lit crosswalks transformed into the neighborhood feel of Spokane's Hillyard and Perry districts.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
