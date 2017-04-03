City lifts emergency restrictions on Spokane River use
With the Spokane River now below official flood stage, the emergency declaration closing public access to the river within the City of Spokane has been lifted. Spokane Fire Department officials stress that people should continue to use great caution around the river, which is running very fast and is very cold.
