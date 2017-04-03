Ben Stuckart hosts town hall as he ch...

Ben Stuckart hosts town hall as he challenges Cathy McMorris Rodgers...

Ben Stuckart, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 5th Congressional District listens to questions during a town hall meeting on Tuesday in Spokane Spokane City Council president Ben Stuckart started his town hall meeting Tuesday night by thanking the Spokane County Republican Party for publicizing his event and "getting an active turnout." Stuckart, a Democrat, has already announced that he is running against Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the 5th Congressional District.

Spokane, WA

