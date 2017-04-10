At Spokane-area schools, Gay Straight Alliances reflect an evolution...
When Henry Seipp became the adviser for a Gay Straight Alliance club at Shadle Park High School, the club was "a big deal." Some students wore "straight pride" shirts in protest of the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|2 hr
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Fri
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC