Area roundup: CC Spokane baseball takes pair from Blue Mountain - Wed, 05 Apr 2017 PST

Ryan Byrd struck out 12 over seven shutout innings and Rylee Peterson homered in the second game to lead CC Spokane to a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Blue Mountain at SFCC on Wednesday. Byrd gave up six hits and walked one for the Sasquatch in the 10-0 pasting of the Timberwolves .

