Anti-Semitic vandalism in Spokane, Washington
A building housing community support services and non-profit groups in downtown Spokane, Washington was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. Among the anti-Semitic statements were: "Hitler did nothing wrong," "Gas the Kikes," and "Juden Raus," German for 'Jews Out'.
