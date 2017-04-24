Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on the Community Building in downtown Spokane - Fri, 28 Apr 2017 PST
Graffiti praising Adolf Hitler was written on the back door of the Community Building in downtown Spokane on Friday, April 28, 2017. Anti-Semitic graffiti praising Adolf Hitler was found written on the back door of the Community Building in downtown Spokane early Friday morning.
