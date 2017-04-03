Adrenaline junkie gets pummeled by a pigeon while riding Europe's fastest roller coaster
A thrill-seeker is making headlines after a YouTube video of his wild roller coaster ride went viral on Reddit Friday. He was left with blood splatter on his face after being smacked in the neck by a pigeon passing by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Fri
|Kana
|19
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC