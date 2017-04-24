Accidental drug overdoses on the rise in Spokane
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Annual Report, there were 125 deaths from accidental drug overdoses last year. "Gone are the days where it was something that you'd just see on the street corner of a bad city," said Rick Freier, a veteran of the Spokane County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC