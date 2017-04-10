A new climbing gym is poised to rise along the Spokane River as city...
Prime real estate adjacent to Spokane Falls that was a parking lot for decades would be transformed into a climbing gym with 70-foot walls under a City Hall proposal. The city of Spokane is partnering with a Utah-based company to build the gym on park property on the north shore of the Spokane River, on the corner of Monroe and Summit Boulevard.
