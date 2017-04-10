100 years ago today in Spokane: Wobbly organizer predicts labor fight ...
Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, firebrand union organizer, told a crowd of hundreds at Spokane's Industrial Workers of the World hall that the region's lumber camps would soon be labor's biggest battleground. "The logging camps of the Northwest will experience this spring the greatest drive the labor movement has ever known," said Flynn.
