100 years ago in Spokane: Patriotic citizens organize youth drum corps - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST

A "patriotic grand ball" was planned at the Davenport Hotel to raise money for to equip 50 drum corps units throughout the city, The Spokesman-Review reported on April 9, 1917. The newspaper also reported that Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a famous firebrand of the Industrial Workers of the World, made a "sudden appearance" in Spokane and spoke to a crowd in the union hall.

