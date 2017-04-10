100 years ago in Spokane: New York Symphony Orchestra plays in Spokane - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
A large crowd gathered at the Auditorium Theater to hear the New York Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Walter Damrosch. Patriotism was much in evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|1 hr
|Redefined
|28
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC