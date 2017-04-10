100 years ago in Spokane: Mob of soldiers angry at shooting marches...

An angry mob, led by Fort George Wright soldiers angry at a shooting the day before, marched through the streets of downtown Spokane, heading for the Industrial Workers of the World hall, The Spokesman-Review reported on April 22, 1917. An angry mob, led by Fort George Wright soldiers, marched through the streets of downtown Spokane, heading for the Industrial Workers of the World hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.