100 years ago in Spokane: Man convicted of killing common-law wife...
"He went to his death without flinching, even when he felt the noose tightening under his left ear," the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported. "At no stage of the execution did he lose his nerve, and in a short speech from the scaffold, just before the trap was sprung, he took occasion to thank the federal officials who were conducting the hanging."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|23 hr
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC