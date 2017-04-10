100 years ago in Spokane: Local leade...

100 years ago in Spokane: Local leaders back Woodrow's Wilson's...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review found unanimous support among Spokane's prominent figures for President Woodrow Wilson's request for a declaration of war against Germany. Even Jacob "Dutch Jake" Goetz, Spokane's best-known German native, supported the president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mon neeljune 40
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Mon Crazy Mofos 13
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC