100 years ago in Spokane: Jews announce support for declaration of war - Wed, 05 Apr 2017 PST
On the day after the U.S. Senate passed a war resolution, the Jewish community of Spokane went on record declaring its "unfailing loyalty and steadfast allegiance" to the U.S. "Our people seem to have been overlooked in the public gatherings for the expression of sympathy with and support of President Wilson," said Sam Stern, a community spokesman. "The reason I do not know, but some of us have realized that no effort has been made to find how the Jewish people of the Inland Empire feel in the present crisis.
