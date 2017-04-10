100 years ago in Spokane: Boy turned ...

100 years ago in Spokane: Boy turned down for Navy, immigrants...

As the United States prepared for World War I, a large patriotic rally was planned, recruiters asked pastors to encourage men to volunteer for National Guard, and a 12-year-old boy was turned down for military service by the Navy, The Spokesman-Review reported on April 1, 1917. A variety of war-related news filled the pages of The Spokesman-Review as the U.S. prepared to declare war on Germany.

