Young workers scope out Spokane job recruiters - Wed, 01 Mar 2017 PST
Lynn Simpson, a sophomore at The Community School, eyes surveying equipment as she chats with surveyors Daniel Atha, left, Rudy Kitzan, center, and Allison Younger during a Next Gen Job Fair on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the Spokane Convention Center. It's no wonder then that he found himself at the Next Gen Job Fair in the Spokane Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon, bumping shoulders with about 48 employers looking for people like him - organizations like Starbucks, Lowe's, the Marines and BECU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|20 hr
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC