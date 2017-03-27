Victim of North Spokane house fire remains hospitalized, condition...

Mike Slavens, the son of 95-year-old World War II veteran Morris Slavens who died in a house fire early Saturday morning , remains under care at Deaconess Hospital, but his condition has improved, authorities say. The younger Slavens' lungs were burned in the fire while trying to reach his father's bedroom after flames engulfed the North Spokane home at 1927 W. Fairview Ave. at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

