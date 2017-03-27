Unswept Spokane streets lead to increase in windshield repair
Snow is finally out of the picture in Spokane. But the sand and gravel that has been left behind to treat the snowy roads is not, which is causing havoc to drivers' windshields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC