Underage drinking party held at SPD detective's home
The Spokesman-Review reports in a story on Friday that the Feb. 25 party was hosted by the children of Det. David Grenon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|1 hr
|Mjs4799
|39
|Women Raped in George, Woman Murdered in Ephrat...
|4 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|CongoleseSpaceship
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|20 hr
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Fri
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Fri
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC