Track inspectors on front lines of safe shipment of crude oil, state says - Sat, 18 Mar 2017 PST

Track inspectors on front lines of safe shipment of crude oil, state says - Sat, 18 Mar 2017

BJ Carter spent four hours suspended over the side of the Latah Creek rail bridge last week, his safety vest visible as an orange speck to passing motorists on Interstate 90. For the BNSF Railway inspector, riding in a bucket 200 feet above the ground is all part of a day's work. As a Hi-Rail truck moved slowly along the rail bridge west of downtown Spokane, Carter - harnessed into a bucket at the end of an articulated boom - checked the sides and bottom of the 45-year-old span for signs of stress or decay.

