Three suspects arrested in robbery and kidnapping
Spokane Police are investigating a robbery and kidnapping that in which a victim stated he was held at knife point inside a vehicle, driven around, and robbed. On February 28, just before midnight, police responded to the area of Sprague and Sherman for a reckless driving call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Wed
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC