Three people charged with starting Snake River Fire
The Garfield County Prosecutor's Office has filed criminal charges against three Pullman residents suspected of starting the Snake River Fire in August of 2016. The fire burned a total of 11,452 acres and one outbuilding was lost in the blaze, but no injuries were reported.
