Three men arrested for assault near WSU Greek Row
Three men were arrested after a fight broke out in the Greek Row area of Washington State University early Friday morning. Pullman Police Officers say 20-year-old Bryan Williams, 21-year-old Marquise Leonard, and 20-year-old Everett Davis exited their car on Colorado Street and assaulted four men around 2 a.m. Williams and Leonard were arrested for second degree assault, felony harassment, assault in the fourth degree, and illegal possession of weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
