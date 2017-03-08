Three men arrested for assault near W...

Three men arrested for assault near WSU Greek Row

Three men were arrested after a fight broke out in the Greek Row area of Washington State University early Friday morning. Pullman Police Officers say 20-year-old Bryan Williams, 21-year-old Marquise Leonard, and 20-year-old Everett Davis exited their car on Colorado Street and assaulted four men around 2 a.m. Williams and Leonard were arrested for second degree assault, felony harassment, assault in the fourth degree, and illegal possession of weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

