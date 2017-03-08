Then and Now: Spokane Flower Growers Association - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST
The Spokane Flower Growers Association organized around 1925 to help a dozen or more Spokane and Idaho greenhouse operators market and ship their flowers to florists and stores around the region. In the early 1930s, the cooperative took over one of the large warehouses on Havermale Island, giving it convenient access to trains for shipping products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|Fri
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC