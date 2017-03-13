T.I. announces Knitting Factory show;...

T.I. announces Knitting Factory show; Jason Aldean returns to Spokane Arena - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Fans at either end of the musical spectrum are in for a treat today as rapper T.I. and country singer Jason Aldean have announced upcoming shows in Spokane. On the "Hustle Gang" tour, Tip "T.I." Harris will introduce audiences to VP Trae Tha Truth, RaRA, Yung Brooke, Tokyo, Jetz and London Jae, all artists the rapper has signed to his Grand Hustle Records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) 7 hr Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 17 at 7:45PM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC