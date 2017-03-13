T.I. announces Knitting Factory show; Jason Aldean returns to Spokane Arena - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST
Fans at either end of the musical spectrum are in for a treat today as rapper T.I. and country singer Jason Aldean have announced upcoming shows in Spokane. On the "Hustle Gang" tour, Tip "T.I." Harris will introduce audiences to VP Trae Tha Truth, RaRA, Yung Brooke, Tokyo, Jetz and London Jae, all artists the rapper has signed to his Grand Hustle Records.
