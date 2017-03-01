Symphony celebrates 'three Bs of classical music' in 2017-18 season - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST
New subscribers can order a free brochure online at www.spokanesymphony.org by clicking on concerts/tickets. For questions about the upcoming events, call 624-1200, or see the box office at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. In the fall of 2007, a newly refurbished Fox Theater opened its doors to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|18 hr
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Sat
|CongoleseSpaceship
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Sat
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Fri
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC