SWAT team called for barricaded assault suspect on Spokane's South Hill - Fri, 10 Mar 2017 PST

Spokane Police brought in the SWAT team Friday morning to deal with an assault suspect who appeared to have barricaded himself inside a home in the 1200 block of West 17th Avenue. Police were called to the home around 9 a.m., said Officer Joshua Laiva.

