Standoff suspect accused of assault and unlawful imprisonment

Spokane Police arrested a 34-year-old man this weekend after a woman said he locked her in a room, threatened her with an ax and strangled her with her own shirt. According to court documents, the woman said she arrived home near 17th and Jefferson and a man, later identified as Steven Serpa, pulled up in a car.

