Standoff suspect accused of assault and unlawful imprisonment
Spokane Police arrested a 34-year-old man this weekend after a woman said he locked her in a room, threatened her with an ax and strangled her with her own shirt. According to court documents, the woman said she arrived home near 17th and Jefferson and a man, later identified as Steven Serpa, pulled up in a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC