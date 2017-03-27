STA sales tax increase starts Saturday - Fri, 31 Mar 2017 PST

STA sales tax increase starts Saturda...

STA sales tax increase starts Saturday

A sales tax increase of a tenth of a penny for Spokane transit goes into effect on Saturday after voters last fall approved the additional funding for major improvements to bus services over the coming decade. Spokane Transit Authority is going to use the new funding along with grants to build up the bus system and carry more passengers.

