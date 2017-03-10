STA moves ahead with Central City Line plan - Sun, 26 Mar 2017 PST
The Spokane Transit Authority is moving ahead with development of a Central City Line despite President Trump's proposal to cut a key funding source. Voters last fall approved local sales tax money to build the line, which would move a large number of riders through the heart of Spokane from west to northeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|15 hr
|Buried Valor
|7
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC