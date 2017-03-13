Sprague flooding continues
Water is moving quicker than they can get the sandbags down, the city passed out a thousand sandbags to residents but most are still at risk of flooding. "This is the end of the flooding that's going to come out of Spokane," said Kevin Hannah who lives in Sprague.
