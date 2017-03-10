Spokane's worst roads: Find out how y...

Spokane's worst roads: Find out how your street ranks - Sun, 26 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Every one of the more than 11,000 blocks of street in Spokane has a numerical rating on a 0-100 scale. Here's a quick guide: The ratings are based on a standardized system called a pavement condition index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) 6 hr Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... 11 hr Buried Valor 7
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 26 at 12:08PM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC