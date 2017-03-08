Spokane's U.S. Attorney resigning at midnight
Mike Ormsby was one of dozens of Obama-appointed attorneys asked to resign by President Trump. It's not uncommon for presidents to ask for the resignations of attorneys appointed in previous administrations.
