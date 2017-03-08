Spokane's Palomino hosts Americana night with Bluegrass in the City - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
Lucas Brookbank Brown, photographed in 2015, will perform on the bill of Bluegrass in the City this weekend at the Palomino on Spokane's North Side. Musician Alex Ashley didn't see the type of show he was interested in attending in Spokane, one that celebrated bluegrass, the first genre of music he learned to play as a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC