Spokane Valley man arrested after carjacking, chase

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 22-year-old man over the weekend and charged with robbery, attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle and two counts of assault after a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a man's car being stolen at gunpoint from the parking lot at East Valley High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.