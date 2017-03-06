Spokane Valley grandmother pushes for tougher Washington laws against ...
Senate Bill 5289, which expands the definition of distracted driving and sets penalties starting at $136, passed 36-13. Among Spokane-area senators, Democrat Andy Billig voted yes, Republicans Mike Baumgartner, Mike Padden, Mark Schoesler and Shelly Short voted no.
