Spokane sheriff's deputy shot in Colbert
A Spokane Sheriff's deputy has been shot and injured during a SWAT standoff on East Colbert Road and North Leslie Lane. According to Deputy Mark Gregory, officers were called out to a domestic violence situation sometime around 7:00 p.m. A SWAT standoff ensued, lasting several hours, before the subject fired at officers, striking one in the shoulder.
