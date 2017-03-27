Spokane Police investigate threat mad...

Spokane Police investigate threat made against Ferris High School

Police say one student at Ferris was involved in an argument over text messages with another student who attends a different school. According to police, a male student had sent the Ferris student a message indicating that he could blow the school up or show up to the school and shoot it up.

