Spokane Police announce huge drug and weapons bust

Police Officers on patrol over the weekend seized a number of firearms and a significant amount of drugs during four different incidents. At least three people face charges ranging from Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Trafficking of EBT Cards.

