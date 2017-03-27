Spokane Police announce huge drug and weapons bust
Police Officers on patrol over the weekend seized a number of firearms and a significant amount of drugs during four different incidents. At least three people face charges ranging from Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Trafficking of EBT Cards.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|21 hr
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Sun
|Buried Valor
|7
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
