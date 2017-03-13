Spokane NAACP President: 'Racist and Anti Semitic Posting at Community Building'
Racist and anti-Semitic postings were found in Spokane Thursday morning at the Community Building, according to Spokane NAACP President Phillip Tyler. The postings were found at the Community Building, which is where the NAACP holds their meetings.
