Spokane mayor declares flooding emergency
Spokane Mayor David Condon has issued a state of emergency, closing the Spokane River within the city limits. Mayor Condon issued the declaration Tuesday afternoon, citing "extensive flooding due to continuous rains, compounded by high temperatures and snow melting."
