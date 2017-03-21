Spokane mayor declares flooding emerg...

Spokane mayor declares flooding emergency

Spokane Mayor David Condon has issued a state of emergency, closing the Spokane River within the city limits. Mayor Condon issued the declaration Tuesday afternoon, citing "extensive flooding due to continuous rains, compounded by high temperatures and snow melting."

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 21 at 2:35PM PDT

