Spokane mayor declares flooding emergency, closes river
Spokane Mayor David Condon has declared an emergency, closing the Spokane River through the city of Spokane and authorized additional city resources to address localized flooding caused by rising river levels fueled by the wettest winter on record. Current National Weather Service models shows the river will most likely crest Tuesday night, at nearly 43,000 cubic feet per second.
