Spokane man's car stolen, recovered and immediately stolen again

The Washington Senate voted unanimously Monday in favor of a bill that makes sweeping reforms to the Department of Corrections in the wake of 2015's prisoner early-release scandal. Senate Bill 5294, sponsored by Republican Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley, enacts recommendations made by the Senate Law and Justice Committee last year following a months-long investigation into the early release of some 3,000 prisoners.

