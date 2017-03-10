Spokane man hoping his dog survived the Falls
A Spokane man is hoping that when his dog fell into the Spokane River on Friday, the Australian Shepherd somehow survived the Falls and made it to shore safely. Booz was off his leash when he vaulted a rock wall near the Howard Street Bridge and landed in the swift current.
